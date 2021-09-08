Tanzania: Chadema Says Not Ready to Meet With 'Hostile' Police

7 September 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Nasra Abdallah, Happiness Samson

Dar es Salaam — The opposition Chadema said on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 that it is not ready to meet with the Police Force as announced on Monday by the Registrar of Political Parties, Justice Francis Mutungi, who called for a meeting to end tensions political parties and law enforcers.

Chadema's director of ideology, publicity and foreign affairs, Mr John Mrema, told journalists that Chadema did not see the need to meet with the Police Force, saying animosity between police and the party had existed for six years, and was caused by the former.

Instead, he added, Chadema would continue to hold internal meetings since the Constitution allowed them to do so.

"Yesterday, the Registrar of Political Parties said he would bring political parties together with the Police Force. Our position, as Chadema, is that we are not ready to participate in the meeting," Mr Mrema said.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Mr Justice Mutungi said he had contacted Inspector General of Police Simon Sirro, and they agreed to meet with political parties as soon as possible to discuss various issues affecting them.

"The Police Force is said to be victimising political parties. Since this is not a police state, there is a need to end these tensions through a meeting where any differences will be resolved," he said.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X