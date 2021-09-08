Tanzania: Government Warns Against Exam Malpractice As Psle Starts Tomorrow

Dar es Salaam — The government has warned against cheating on as over one million candidates tart their Primary School Leaving Examinations (PSLE) on Wednesday.

Briefing journalists in Dar es Salaam, the executive secretary for the National Examinations Council of Tanzania (Necta), Dr Charles Msonde, warned candidates, invigilators, teachers, parents, school heads and owners as well as education coordinators at ward level to desist from any allure of exam cheating.

Last year a total of 833,672 out of 1,008,307 candidates (82.68 percent) who sat their Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) passed, the National Examinations Council (Necta).

According to the council, the candidates scored 100 marks or more out of the 250 marks with 430,755 being girls (equivalent to 82.24 percent) and 402,917 boys ( 83.15 percent).

Cheating in the 2020 Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) led to cancellation more than 1,000 students' results. The National Examination Council of Tanzania (Necta) announced the cancellation of results in 38 schools involved in the fraud.