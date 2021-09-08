Tanzania: Government Warns Against Exam Malpractice As Psle Starts Tomorrow

7 September 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Catherine Mbaga

Dar es Salaam — The government has warned against cheating on as over one million candidates tart their Primary School Leaving Examinations (PSLE) on Wednesday.

Briefing journalists in Dar es Salaam, the executive secretary for the National Examinations Council of Tanzania (Necta), Dr Charles Msonde, warned candidates, invigilators, teachers, parents, school heads and owners as well as education coordinators at ward level to desist from any allure of exam cheating.

Last year a total of 833,672 out of 1,008,307 candidates (82.68 percent) who sat their Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) passed, the National Examinations Council (Necta).

According to the council, the candidates scored 100 marks or more out of the 250 marks with 430,755 being girls (equivalent to 82.24 percent) and 402,917 boys ( 83.15 percent).

Cheating in the 2020 Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) led to cancellation more than 1,000 students' results. The National Examination Council of Tanzania (Necta) announced the cancellation of results in 38 schools involved in the fraud.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X