Nigeria: Police Arrest Man for Allegedly Raping Two-Year-Old

The police in Ogun State have arrested a 64-year-old man, Ayotunde Taiwo, for allegedly raping a two-year-old girl.

Ayotunde Taiwo, the suspect, was arrested following a complaint lodged at the Agbado Divisional Headquarters on Tuesday by the mother of the victim, a statement signed by Abimbola Oyeyemi, the state police spokesman said.

According to Mr Oyeyemi, the mother "noticed that her daughter can not walk well, and when she inspected her body, she saw blood gushing out of her private part.

"When she asked her daughter about what happened to her, the little girl pointed to the house opposite their own house.

"On getting to the house, the suspect was seen washing his blood-stained boxer shot, indicating that he just had unlawful carnal knowledge of the little girl."

Mr Abimbola said following the complaints, the Divisional Police Officer, Kehinde Kuranga, deployed some officers to the scene to arrest the suspect.

He added that the victim has been taken to hospital for medical treatment while the state commissioner of police, Edward Ajogun, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the Ota area command for further investigation and prosecution.