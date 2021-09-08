Nigeria: Zamfara, Osun, 16 Other States to Experience Cold Temperature This Week

7 September 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Yusuf Akinpelu

More than half of the states in Nigeria are expected to experience cold temperatures ranging between 16°C and 20°C this week, the nation's meteorological agency, <a target="_blank" href="https://www.nimet.gov.ng/">NiMet</a>, said in its advisory Tuesday.

Low temperatures are expected over parts of Plateau, Niger, Kwara, Kogi, Nasarawa, Bauchi, Gombe, Kaduna, Ekiti, Ondo, Osun, Edo, Enugu, Katsina, Zamfara, Borno, Adamawa and Taraba, the agency noted.

The weather is expected to be milder over northern Yobe and Borno, with "minimum temperatures above 24°C," NiMet said.

It added that most parts of the country are "expected to have minimum temperatures between 20°C-24°C."

"Maximum temperatures above 34°C are expected over parts of Yobe and Borno State, while temperatures ranging between 300C to 34°C are anticipated over parts of Sokoto, Kebbi, Zamfara, Katsina, Kano, Jigawa, Yobe, Borno and Niger state.

"Most parts of the country are expected to have maximum temperatures ranging between 26°C-30°C. However, maximum temperatures below 260C are expected over parts of Nasarawa, Plateau, Kogi, Enugu, Oyo, and Taraba States," NiMet predicted.

Meanwhile, the agency said heavy rainfall are expected over parts of Kwara, Niger, Kogi, Benue, Edo, Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Imo, Abia, Anambra, Cross River and Ondo States this week.

Over parts of Sokoto, Kebbi, Yobe, Taraba, Benue, Niger, Kaduna, Plateau, Nasarawa, Kwara, Kogi, Enugu, Ebonyi, Ogun, Lagos, Ondo, Osun, FCT and Cross River States, the rainfall is expected to be between moderate and heavy.

Moderate rainfall is expected over the remaining parts of the country, the advisory read.

To this end, NiMet said "there are chances of flash flooding on roads and bridges which can disrupt vehicular traffic."

"Strong winds are expected to accompany the rains and can fall into unsecured structures. Hence, the public is advised to exercise restraint; do not drive or walk through these fast-flowing runoff waters," NiMet advised.

