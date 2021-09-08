South Africa: Speed Up Inquests Into Apartheid-Era Deaths, Says Ahmed Timol's Family After Security Branch Cop João Rodrigues Dies

The NPA must get its house in order and stop deliberately dragging its feet, says the family of slain anti-apartheid activist Ahmed Timol.

The death of former apartheid-era Security Branch policeman João Rodrigues on 7 September slams shut another door in the ongoing effort to bring to book those implicated in the torture and deaths of anti-apartheid activists.

Rodrigues was 82 when he died at his Pretoria home. His lawyer, Ben Minnaar, says Rodrigues had been sickly for the past month and at one point had needed intensive care in hospital. Minnaar says: "He had been recuperating at home and we thought he was getting better, but things took a sudden turn for the worse."

Rodrigues, who was a police clerk in the Security Branch, was implicated in the 1971 murder of Ahmed Timol following the reopening of the inquest in 2017 into the activist's death.

In the original inquest in 1972, Timol's death was ruled a suicide. The state claimed that the 29-year-old anti-apartheid activist and teacher died after jumping from the 10th floor of what was then the John Vorster Square police station in central Johannesburg during a police interrogation.

The reopened inquest overturned the 1972 ruling and...