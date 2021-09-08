Nigeria: Champions League CAF Approves 10,000 Fans for Akwa Utd/CR Belouizdad Clash in Uyo

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has given approval for the presence of 10,000 spectators for the CAF Champions League first round first leg preliminary match between Akwa United FC of Nigeria and CR Belouizdad of Algeria at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo.

In a letter addressed to the General Secretary of the Nigeria Football Federation, Mohammed Sanusi and signed by CAF's Development Director, Raul Chipenda, the number approved is to ensure safety measures in line with Covid-19 match protocols during the game.

The letter while seeking for the cooperation of NFF and the management of Akwa United to comply fully with CAF's Covid-19 protocols, warned that failure to carry out proper safety measures during the match will attract disciplinary sanctions by CAF.

The African Football governing body last month appointed Dr. Salami Onimisi to serve as CAF Covid-19 Hygiene Officer during the match.

Meanwhile the local organizing committee for the CAF Champions League match in Uyo has announced that 10,000 VIP/Popular Stand tickets which goes for N2,000/N1,000 respectively will be available for sales from Friday, September 10 at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium and other designated locations within the state.

It urged interested fans to get their match tickets before match day as ticket sales will end on Saturday to allow for proper match protocols within the stadium on Sunday.

The committee stressed that nobody will be allowed into the stadium without a ticket and facemask as strict Covid-19 protocols would be observed in line with CAF's health safety measure.