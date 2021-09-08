Kenya: Matiangi Touts 'Broader Approach' Beyond Herder-Farmer Conflict As Laikipia Crisis Intensifies

Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i speaking before the parliamentary committee that oversees the Interior ministry.

Nairobi — Interior Cabinet Secretary CS Fred Matiangi has said the government is taking a broader approach to address the Laikipia conflict which has resulted in deaths and displacement of people.

Addressing journalists on Tuesday, Matiangi said the conflict being witnessed in the area is "beyond the pasture and drought issue."

"The approach we have taken now in Laikipia is unprecedented. We can tell you this morning alone that a huge group of people were talking about the same issue and we are really focusing on it. We want to resolve it completely," the Cabinet Secretary said.

The security CS stated that the Laikipia issue tends to arise during the electioneering period, adding that different government agencies had commenced efforts to find a long-lasting solution.

On Monday, the National Security Council (NSC) declared Laikipia a disturbed and a security operation area after weeks of escalating insecurity that had led to loss of lives and displacement of many people.

The government declared a dusk to dawn curfew in the troubled Laikipia Nature Conservancy ahead of the security operation to flush out bandits.

"During this meeting, NSC noted the area has continued to witness insecurity as a result of rampant cattle rustling arising from competition for water and pastures, as well as a surge in illegal gun ownership which has escalated the violence," Matiangi said.

All livestock owners who had illegally moved their livestock into the conflict zone were ordered to remove them within 48 hours.

Monday's directive by the government came following pleas from the Laikipia Nature Conservancy that sought intervention from the government so as to restore security in the area.

The conservancy said that farmers in neighboring communities have long endured weekly livestock raids by armed bandits which lead to serious injuries to victims and sometimes deaths.

"Land degradation and competition for water and pasture is rising inexorably as cattle numbers rise. Together with low engagement in education and a surge in gun ownership, these strains are leading to escalating violence and rising destabilization," the conservancy said in a statement.

The situation was compounded following an invasion by hundreds of armed herders from Tiaty, Baringo County, and Nagum in Laikipia North, with over 15,000 heads of livestock.

The incursion, the conservancy said, has seen schools in the area close and relief programmes suspended.

One of the Conservancy's Directors, Kuki Gallmann, was shot in May after she came across a party of 40 armed raiders who were on a cattle rustling mission from the neighboring Samburu community.

At least 10 people have lost their lives in three months due to the conflict.