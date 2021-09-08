Uganda: Take Keen Interest in Structural Integrity

opinion

The construction sector in Uganda is steadily advancing and does not show signs of relapse. Even with the ongoing disruption of normalcy by the Covid-19 pandemic, the sector's growth pace is noticeably one that will take it to greater heights. However, building owners or developers need to ensure that buildings and their vicinities are safe for human activity during and after their construction to avoid disasters. Such a practice is what may be loosely referred to as management and assessment of structural integrity.

The Ministry of Works and Transport categorised buildings in classes A, B and C in the Building Control Regulations 2020. Multi storeyed buildings more than 12m high and building complexes of high social impact belong to class A. Permanent residential or commercial buildings that may be single or multi-storeyed, floor area greater than 30m2 and not more than 12m high belong to class B. Class C structures are largely minor and temporary in nature with a single storey and floor area less than 30m2. Therefore, developers of buildings in Classes A and B need to be the keenest as regards to ensuring that their buildings have strong foundations and can ably support their own weight in the first place. Failure for a structure to carry its own weight may result in collapse even before construction is completed. In a recent case on the September 5, a multi storeyed building in Kisenyi collapsed while still under construction; claiming the lives of at least six people. Such catastrophes usually do not just show up all over the sudden, a couple of fractures or cracks usually come as a harbinger to this eventuality. Reports show that fracture and fatigue cause just under 90 per cent of the structural failure in load carrying structures (buildings). This however does not in any way mean that fracture is the root cause of such failure.

The commonest root causes of collapse of buildings include: Poor workmanship where quality is compromised; foundation failure due to non-uniform settlement or complacency of engineers who neglect soil tests prior to commencement of construction; and dampness which is currently a widespread concern and becomes dangerous if excess moisture is present in structural elements of a building. Other root causes of collapse include fire safety deficiencies, damage caused by termites, inadequate maintenance and natural hazards like floods and storms among others.

Uganda is still lucky not to have serious natural calamities like powerful earthquakes, consistent stormy weather and tougher things like hurricanes and tornadoes. Yet sadly, in Uganda, besides building collapse caused by fire safety deficiencies, most of the other incidents of collapse are due to foundation failure and poor workmanship. All three of these are avoidable only given that each and every participant is keen and has the sufficient know-how for whatever they decide to participate in. This is why it is important to hire professionals for construction projects since they are precisely aware of what may happen if appropriate construction methods and practices are compromised. Non-professionals on the other hand, tend to operate with uncertainty thereby simply focusing on their own profit and haphazard completion of the project. This is tragic and it obviously will not take Uganda's construction industry where we would all want it to be.

Hilary Ruhangayebare is a civil engineering technologist at SAKM Engineering Limited.