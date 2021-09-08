Nigeria: Akeredolu Signs Judicial, Legislature Autonomy Bills Into Law

The Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, yesterday signed the bills for the financial autonomy of the judiciary and the legislature in the state into law.

Akeredolu also signed the bill for the establishment of the Ondo State House of Assembly Service Commission into law.

The Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr. Donald Ojogo, and the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Sir Charles Titiloye, while addressing journalists after the signing, explained that the bills are to provide for the management of funds accruing to the state judiciary, otherwise known as Judicial autonomy, and the bill for a law to provide for the management of the funds of the Ondo State House of Assembly.

They said the new laws would promote independence, efficiency, transparency and accountability in both the Judiciary and Legislative arms of the government of the state, adding that the principle of separation of powers provided for by the Nigerian Constitution would also be enhanced.

According to them, the new laws have provided financial backing for the two arms of the government to see to the distribution and management of funds allocated to them under the Constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Their words: "These new laws are for the management of funds of Ondo State Judiciary and House of Assembly as separate arm of government and it also provides for the establishment of the House of Assembly Service Commission. It means that these arms of government will be able to have their funds and distribute them.

"They will have the adequate financial strength to do their jobs effectively. The house of Assembly by the new law establishing the service commission now has the power to appoint, promote, engage and disengage its workers.

"There will be a committee set up under the new law where funds will be distributed for the three arms of government. The Judiciary and Legislative arms of government have also been empowered by these laws to distribute and manage funds allocated to them.

"The Speaker is head of the fund management committee for the legislature while in the judiciary, the Chief Judge is the head of the fund management," the Attorney General said.

The laws have effectively addressed the agitation of the two arms government for financial autonomy.