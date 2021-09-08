Cameroon: SDF Centre - Renewal of Basic Organs Underway

The operation that concerns Electoral Wards up to the Regional Executive Committee is slated to last from September 1, 2021 to January 31, 2022.

Between September 1, 2021 to January 31, 2022, the Social Democratic Front (SDF) will undergo rejuvenation as there will be elections in all the structures of the party. The information is contained in a release on the resolutions of the meeting of the Centre Regional Executive Committee held on August 30, 2021 signed by the SDF Centre Regional Chairman, Emmanuel Ntonga who also presided at the meeting.

The SDF Centre Regional Executive Committee members during the meeting set the calendar of the various conferences for the renewal of the party's structures in the region. They equally designated the supervision commissions for the renewal and creation of new Wards for various Divisions and Electoral Districts. The renewal of the structures of the SDF is in compliance with resolutions of the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held in Yaounde on May 8, 2021 in relation to the renewal of party structures whose mandates have come to an end and the resolutions of the communiqué of the National Organising Secretary of May 30, 2021 to the attention of Regional Presidents in relation to the renewal of party structures and the fixing of a calendar of the various conferences to be held.

The SDF Centre Regional NEC members also took the resolution to authorise the Regional President to overcome by all means the problem of party cards and party materials based on the reaction of party hierarchy. They adopted the creation of a reception and training centre for new militants and the recycling of former party militants and appointed the Vice President , Mbvoum Aloys Parfait to oversee the putting in place of the centre.

According to the electoral calendar, September 1 to October 31, 2021 is reserved for the renewal of existing Wards and creation of new Wards, November 1 to 30, 2021 is set aside for the renewal of Electoral Districts, December 1 to 31, will be the period for the renewal of Divisional Coordination structures, while January 1 to 31, 2022 will be used to renew the Regional Executive Committee. According to the release on the resolutions of the meeting, the first evaluation meeting in relation to the progress of the conferences will take place at the end of the month of September 2021.

The renewal of the SDF structures at the regional levels will culminate in the party's elective convention in 2023. Following the earlier announcement of the current SDF National Chairman, John Fru Ndi, the contest for the position of the national chairman will be promises to be fierce. He announced that he will no longer stand for re-election, thereby giving the leeway for his succession during the elective national convention.