Africa: AU Peace, Security Council Chairmanship - Cameroon's Tenure Described Productive

A total of 14 sessions were held in the month of August with Cameroon at the helm of the continental conflict resolution organ.

Cameroon's occupancy as Chair of the African Union Peace and Security Council for the month of August has been termed as engaging, productive and fulfilling. This is contained in a press briefing statement by Cameroon's Ambassador to the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and Permanent Representative to the African Union (AU), Churchill Ewumbue Monono on August 31, 2021, as he presented an overview of the chairmanship of Cameroon for the month of August. "Cameroon's chairmanship of the Peace and Security Council for the month of August was very engaging, productive and fulfilling. In effect, the Council held 14 sessions in August 2021. Nine of them at the Ambassadorial level and four at the level of experts from Addis Ababa. We also had one Ministerial session on August 19, 2021 from Yaounde," he stated. He added that three meetings were rescheduled for September which border around the situation in Mali, the media report about elections in Africa and an open hybrid ministerial session on the month of Amnesty in Africa.

Churchill Ewumbue Monono further stated that Cameroon chairmanship at Security Council contributed to advancing peace and security, and revamped some abandoned issues on the continent such as the post conflict reconstruction and development programme, the AU humanitarian agency and border governance. "We also noted that during our chairmanship, there were no new crisis which were introduced officially to the PSC on the PSC agenda. In some cases where situations of early warning were negative, like in Zambia where people were predicting post-election tension, conflict on violence, it was well managed. Also, our chairmanship has introduced new ways of doing things. First of all, we have introduced the whole idea of public diplomacy of making press briefings before and at the end of every meeting and we hope that this practice will continue. Also, we made breakthrough in the area of institutional governance by making the holding for the first time, a budget session of the Peace and Security Council," he explained. The Council, Churchill Monono further stated also engaged with partners on thematic issues of human security in Africa and was also able to engage countries on specific issues with member States including; Chad, the Central Africa Republic, Lesotho, Gambia, Libya and Somalia. According to the Chairperson, consultative meetings were held with the UN Security Council and the EU Peace and Security Committee with the outcome of all meetings held in August producing 13 policy documents, five communiques, two press statements, three summary records of proceedings and two press releases.