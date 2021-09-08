Cameroon: Buea - the Ashus Ready for Classes

Their six children already have all the necessary didactic materials and uniforms intact and only waiting for September 6 to hit the road.

As the count down to the new school year narrows, Ashu Valery Bate Acha, a Buea inhabitant, said all is set for his children to begin the academic year 2021/2022. He has four children in primary school, one in college and one in the University. As of August 30, 2021, his four primary school pupils and one student already had their new uniforms, shoes, exercise books, pens, pencils, water bottles, bags among other school needs already bought. The one for the University who is a prospective Law student is awaiting the published list of admitted students by the University of Buea.

Also, the Ashus indicated that they have prepared their children psychologically for the school year adding that during the holidays, they were free to watch television, ride their bicycles and play around. But all these activities are being restricted with school days at hand. For the past two weeks, he gets the children up at 6 am, the time they are supposed to be up from bed during school period. "On the first day, my children will be in school. I have asked them to go very early and each secured the front benches in their respective classes," he stressed. As from September 6, 2021, the family alarm clock will be reactivated. The parents will be up at 5:30 am and children up at 6 am. They will begin their day with morning devotion before proceeding to house chores and readiness for school. "In school there is often conflict either verbal or physical. I have told my children that if they face any of such situations, they should simply say God bless you and walk away. As children from a Christian home having the fear of God, no one should observe them exchanging words or blows with others. It should not happen," he said the principle of avoiding conflict is already printed in his children's minds.

Djamfa Laurentine epse Ashu is very concerned with the children's morning meals before school each day. She plans to do her own baking at home. As such, the children will have things like pancake, puff-puff and pap, bread and tea, cake, cookies among others for breakfast.