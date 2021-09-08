Chad: Sudanese Woman Beaten to Death in Chad

Gaga Camp, Chad — A young Sudanese woman died in Absha Regional Hospital in Chad on Sunday, from injuries she received during an assault near the village of Dankoj, four kilometres southwest of Gaga refugee camp in eastern Chad.

A relative of the dead woman told Radio Dabanga that Samira Muhajer and two other women were returning to Gaga camp on Sunday evening after tending farms in the area. Several young men riding motorcycles blocked the path of the women, and beat them all severely.

The victims were all taken to the health centre of the refugee camp, however, due to the seriousness of her injuries, Muhajer Samira Muhajer was transferred to Absha Hospital where she died.

The other two women are still receiving treatment at the camp health centre. A report was filed at the camp's police station, which has opened an investigation.

Camps in eastern Chad host hundreds of thousands of Sudanese refugees who have fled the violence in Darfur. Some are keen to return to their home country. In May this year, about 1,850 people fled across the border into Chad during violence in West Darfur.

A round of bilateral talks between the respective transitional governments of Sudan and Chad, ostensibly to discuss security issues and challenges facing the neighbouring countries due to terrorism and extremist groups, was held in Khartoum last week.