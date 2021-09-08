Somalia: EU and China Send New Ambassadors to Somalia

At a ceremony held at the Presidential Palace, Farmajo received credentials from the new EU and Chinese Ambassadors, Ms. Tiina Intelmann, and FEI Shengchao respectively.

The new EU Ambassador to Somalia, Ms. Tiina Intelmann, shared with the President her commitment to strengthening relations and cooperation between Somalia and the European Union, praising the Federal Government of Somalia's progress in the areas of security, military reconstruction, and the economy, debt forgiveness and infrastructure.

President Farmajo and Ambassador Intelmann discussed strengthening EU support to Somalia and how to accelerate cooperation between the two sides, assuring them that the Federal Government of Somalia will fully cooperate with them and facilitate the fulfillment of their diplomatic missions.

For his part, the new Chinese Ambassador to China FEI Shengchao shared a message of greetings from President Xi Jinping and pledged to work hard to strengthen the historic ties based on cooperation, mutual benefit, and mutual respect. thanking the government and people of Somalia for the warm welcome.

The President of Somalia Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo, who congratulated the new Chinese Ambassador on his appointment, shared the Federal Government of Somalia's commitment to strengthen the friendly relations between the two countries and the two peoples of Somalia and China.