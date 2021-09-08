Africa: Tanzania See Off Madagascar in High Scoring Game in Dar, Ethiopia Hit Zimbabwe At the Death

Tanzania came off the right end of a five-goal thriller, beating Madagascar 3-2 at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam to remain unbeaten and go top of Group J in the qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Madagascar had come from two goals down to draw 2-2 at halftime, but they could not go all the way as Feisal Salum Abubakar scored the winner for the Taifa Stars seven minutes after the restart.

The result at home leaves Tanzania top of the group with four points, edging out Benin on goal difference while Madagascar's Barea are without a point after back to back defeats.

Erasto Nyoni gave Tanzania a perfect start to the match, scoring from the penalty spot after the hosts were awarded a penalty inside the first minute of the game.

The home side had started the match on a high pace and commanded play for most of the opening exchanges. They went 2-0 up after 26 minutes when Novatus Dismas found the back of the net with a good individual effort.

The Under-20 star had won the ball 40 yards off before going on a solo run, dancing into the box and shooting past the keeper.

But, the islanders halved the deficit 10 minutes later when Njiva Rakotoharimalala sneaked at the backpost to tap home a cross from the left, giving Madagascar some hope of a comeback.

They completed the fight at the stroke of halftime in spectacular fashion. Thomas Fontaine stood behind a freekick before giving it a beautiful curl over the wall and into the top left of Aishi Manula's goal.

Madagascar went into the break knowing they were in for a feisty second half and stood a chance to fight for maximum points from the game.

However, they were stunned seven minutes after the restart when Feisal slapped home Tanzania's third after being picked out unmarked off a Mbwana Samatta cross.

Madagascar gave a fight to get back into the game, but their efforts came to nothing. Simon Msuva almost added a fourth late on, but couldn't keep his shot on target.

Meanwhile, Ethiopia moved up to second in Group G after a hard earned 1-0 victory at the death over Zimbabwe in Bahir Dar. Aschelew Tamene scored the lone goal for the Ethiopians off the penalty spot in added time.

Ethiopia raised their tally to three points, same like Ghana from two games. South Africa leads the group with four points, while Zimbabwe trails with a lone point.