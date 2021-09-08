Tunisia: Nabeul - Number of Tourist Arrivals Grows 14.6 Percent in Yasmine-Hammamet

Tunis/Tunisia — Yassmine Hammamet saw tourist arrivals in July and August post a 14.6% rise in comparison with the same period last year, Commissioner for tourism in Southern Hammamet Khaled Glouia told TAP.

The tourist area attracted 117,595 visitors in July and August against 102,620 one year earlier.

The number of bednights grew 25% during the same period with 352,509 compared to 280,713 in 2020. Domestic tourism has the lion's share, followed by the Russian then the French markets.

The Algerian market posted a downward trend during this season.