Tunisia: Covid-19 - Sidi Bouzid Records 3 More Deaths, 131 New Infections

7 September 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Three people died of the coronavirus in Sidi Bouzid over the last 24 hours, while another 131 contracted the virus.

This takes the caseload in the region to 27,605, including 821 fatalities and 26, 248 recoveries. The number of hospitalisations stands presently at 107, Local Deputy Director of Basic Healthcare Bechir Saidi told TAP on Tuesday.

One of the new cases was reported in Souk Jedid and another in Mezzouna, while another 12 were recorded in Menzel Bouzaine, 4 in Regueb, 24 in Meknassi, 14 in East Sidi Bouzid, 61 in West Sidi Bouzid, 4 in Cebalet Ouled Asker, 9 in Sidi Ali Ben Aoun and 9 cases in Ouled Haffouz.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X