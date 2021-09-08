Tunisia: Covid-19 - Sidi Bouzid Records 3 More Deaths, 131 New Infections

Tunis/Tunisia — Three people died of the coronavirus in Sidi Bouzid over the last 24 hours, while another 131 contracted the virus.

This takes the caseload in the region to 27,605, including 821 fatalities and 26, 248 recoveries. The number of hospitalisations stands presently at 107, Local Deputy Director of Basic Healthcare Bechir Saidi told TAP on Tuesday.

One of the new cases was reported in Souk Jedid and another in Mezzouna, while another 12 were recorded in Menzel Bouzaine, 4 in Regueb, 24 in Meknassi, 14 in East Sidi Bouzid, 61 in West Sidi Bouzid, 4 in Cebalet Ouled Asker, 9 in Sidi Ali Ben Aoun and 9 cases in Ouled Haffouz.