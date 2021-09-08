Tunisia: Sousse-Covid-19 - Two Deaths and 32 More Infection Cases

7 September 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The Regional Directorate of Health in Sousse announced Tuesday that the governorate of Sousse has recorded 2 deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing to 1,281 the number of deaths related to the pandemic in the region.

Moreover, 32 new infections by the coronavirus have been detected in the region, following the publication of the results of 177 tests.

The region has a total of 46,368 cases of infection including 43,322 cured, according to the same source.

In addition, 106 COVID-19 patients are currently admitted in the various departments of hospitals and private clinics in the governorate including 71 people who are placed in intensive care.

