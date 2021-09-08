Tunisia: Gabes Logs 5 Deaths With Coronavirus, 134 New Infections in 48 Hours

Tunis/Tunisia — Five people died of the coronavirus in Gabes during the last 48 hours, and 134 others have contracted the virus among 521 tested.

This brings the case tally in the region to 21,409, including 20,678 recoveries and 626 fatalities, coordinator of the monitoring committee at the Local Health Directorate Houcine Jabrane told TAP on Tuesday.

There are currently 726 active carriers of the virus in the region, he added, saying the incidence rate has reached 181 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.