Tunisia Elected Member of Arab Labour Organisation's Board of Directors

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia was elected to full membership in the board of directors of the Arab Labour Organisation for 2021-2023 at the 47th session of the Arab Labour Conference held in Cairo on September 5-12 .

Tunisia, represented by the Ministry of Social Affairs, joins Egypt, Iraq, Kuwait and Algeria as full-fledged members for the same term, the ministry said in a press release.

The Board of Directors is a constitutional body of the organisation tasked with following up on the organisation's decisions, monitoring the work of the organisation and implementing its plans.

Tunisia was also elected as member of the Arab Women's Affairs Committee of the Arab Labour Organisation for the period 2021-2023.

The 21-member Arab Labour Organisation is operating as part of the Arab League.