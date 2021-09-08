Malawi: EU for Collaboration On Global Challenges

The European Union (EU) has reaffirmed its commitment to further build on its collaboration with Malawi Government to tackle global challenges and achieve common goals by partnering and working together.

EU Ambassador to Malawi, Rune Skinnebach, told journalists at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe on Tuesday after he presented his letters of credence to President Dr Lazarus Chakwera.

He cited sectors such as Green and Resilient Economic Transformation, Democratic Governance and, Human Development and Social Inclusion as areas where EU and Malawi stand to gain by working together.

He said the areas are central in the Malawi 2063 Vision and are also priorities of EU's new multi annual development programme.

"There is need for the close alignment between Malawi 2063 Vision and the European Union's cooperation programme for the next seven years to be developed into close coordination with Malawi Government and the National Planning Commission," he said.

Green and resilient economic transformation, democratic and economic governance and human development and social inclusion are the EU's interlinked priorities for Malawi for the seven-year period.

Skinnebach, therefore, emphasised the importance of a multilateral consensus on major issues, saying it is of particular relevance in the context of COVID-19 pandemic which has demonstrated that no country or region should stand alone.

He described Europe and Malawi partnership as precious, saying despite differences, there is much that brings the two together than what divides them.

"We both envisage a bright future for Malawi as a land linked country, fully integrated into the regional trade and transportation fabric.

"We both see the potential and challenges of a young population, of dynamic demographics, not just for the job market but also for Malawi's natural resource," said Skinnebach.

Skinnebach served as Deputy Head of the European External Service Action (EEAS) Pan African Affairs Division and also as Deputy Head of the EEAs Human Resource Policy Division.

In June this year, President Dr Lazarus Chakwera granted political dialogue meetings and audience to the representation of EU ambassadors in Malawi.