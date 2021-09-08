Gambia: I'm Very Proud Winning the League Title - Says Coach Boom Sowe

Head coach of The Gambia Police Force female team, Mariama Boom Sowe has expressed delight for winning the country's women first division league title after missing out on winning the league title for the past two years.

Boom Sowe who guided Gambia Police Force to the country's division one league title this season added that football is all about dedication and hard work.

She thanked The Gambia Police Force AIG Ebrima Bah, Police Sports executives and fans for their support towards the team.

Coach Boom Sowe also thanked her players for their determination and commitment during the league campaign.

She congratulated her goal machine Catherine Jatta for emerging top goal scorer in the league campaign.

"We had some challenges along the way but were able to conquer them with the help of the Police management who gave us maximum support," coach Boom Sowe also said.

"They created allowances for all unemployed players on monthly basis and also gave them fares every day," she explained.

When asked about The Gambia's preparation ahead of their maiden Africa Women's Cup of Nations (AWCON) qualifiers, coach Sowe said her side is currently preparing physically and mentally for their AWCON qualifiers against Sierra Leone.

"We are playing our first game away to Sierra Leone and are optimistic of a victory against the Sierra Leonean side to face Cameroon in the next round of the competition," she further said.

The Gambia Police Force and Gambia women national team captain, Penda Bah said she was very happy lifting the national women's league title, adding that they have been training hard for the league campaign.