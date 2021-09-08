Gambia: City Link Ostend Donates Medical Items Worth Over D800, 000 to Efsth

City Link Ostend-Banjul on 2nd September 2021 donated medical items worth over eight hundred thousand dalasis to Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital.

The medical materials include one drum glycerol, ten litter plastic bottles, three alcohol meters, hard plastic tanks 80 to 100 litter, one drum hydrogen 50 percent, measuring cylinder 500ml and metal paddles.

City Link Ostend-Banjul partnership for sustainable city development is funded by the European Union under the 2018 EuropeAid called Authorities: partnership for sustainable cities.

The objective of the project is to strengthen the urban governance capacity of Banjul City Council (BCC) by developing efficient public service for the city.

Under the health component, accessible health care is crucial in improving performance in health care delivery. Since the beginning of Belgian and Gambian cities collaboration, health care has been one of the most sensitive topics in their exchange, said the communication officer of City Link Ostend Banjul, Annette Camara.

She added that as part of the project, there would be research to study the treatment of Aloe Vera to see how effective it is to cure burns and wounds.

Peter Correa, a human resource officer at EFSTH said the most fundamental things during the pandemic is prevention and donors' intervention was timely since there is a high demand for hand sanitizer, adding that it was the pleasure of the hospital to receive the materials that they would use to produce their hand sanitizers.

"The Covid-19 period is very challenging especially to the hospital. It is important that support is focused on hospitals particularly EFSTH which is the country's main referral hospital," he appealed.

He assured the team that the materials will be put into good use and encouraged others to emulate them.

Phebian Ina-Sagnia, Health Consultant for Future Proof Banjul said the materials would not be a waste because infections cannot be controlled but can be managed by the products.

She added that the materials are not just for coronavirus but should be continuously used by everybody to protect and prevent themselves while within and outside the hospital. She described the donation as a complement to the government's efforts.