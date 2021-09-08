Gambia: Covid-19 - Gambia Registers 5 New Deaths

The Gambia has registered five (5) new COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the total to 328.

According to the 365th national situation report since the confirmation of the first case of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in The Gambia on the 16th March 2020, a total of 53 new positive cases were registered (cumulative cases 9,789).

The country's ministry of health also reported that thirteen (13) cases are currently on oxygen therapy.

It also said that six (6) cases were newly discharged from treatment centres, while 28 got discharged at least 10 days from the day they tested positive but evaded institutional isolation.