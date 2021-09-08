Gambia: Covid-19 - Gambia Registers 5 New Deaths

7 September 2021
The Point (Banjul)

The Gambia has registered five (5) new COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the total to 328.

According to the 365th national situation report since the confirmation of the first case of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in The Gambia on the 16th March 2020, a total of 53 new positive cases were registered (cumulative cases 9,789).

The country's ministry of health also reported that thirteen (13) cases are currently on oxygen therapy.

It also said that six (6) cases were newly discharged from treatment centres, while 28 got discharged at least 10 days from the day they tested positive but evaded institutional isolation.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X