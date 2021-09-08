Gambia: SESDO Cancels 2021 Nawetan Season Due to Lack of Playing Ground

Serrekunda East Sports Development Organisation (SESDO) has canceled its 2021 nawettan season due to lack of playing ground.

According to Serrekunda East Sports Development Organisation (SESDO), its mini stadium is currently under massive renovation.

They therefore apologized to teams in Serrekunda East and its environs for the cancelation of its 2021 nawettan season due to lack of playing ground.

Meanwhile, Serrekunda East Sports Development Organisation (SESDO) nawettan attracts more spectators, ambiance and revenue than the country's division one and two league matches.