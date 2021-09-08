Africa: Senegal Score Late to Beat Congo in Brazzaville

Senegal scored two late goals to defeat hosts Congo 3-1 at Alphonse Massamba Debat Stadium in Brazzaville, to claim their second Group H victory in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 ™ qualifiers.

Senegal lead the group with 6 points, followed by Namibia on 4 points. Congo follow with a single point while Togo trail pointless.

At home, the Red Devils had one thing at stake, to avoid defeat and stay in the race for qualification. For this, Paul Put made five changes to his previous lineup that had a 1-1 draw in Namibia last weekend.

Against all expectations, Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy was the first to make a save in the opening half. Chelsea goalkeeper stopped Dylan Saint-Louis effort in the 8th minute.

Senegal returned to the game, and Boulaye Dia opened the scoring in the 27th minute with a through pass from Kalidou Koulibaly.

Ismaila Saar and Sadio Mané came close to doubling Senegal lead. But against the run of play, in the first half injury time, Prestige Mboungou was fouled inside the area as the hosts were awarded a penalty. Sylvère Ganvoula made no mistake as the first half ended 1-1.

After the break, Ndockyt tried to deceive Mendy with a curled shot, but the ball went just out to the Senegalese relief.

Congo lost the match in four minutes. Ismaila Sarr put Senegal ahead in the 83rd after a pass from Mané from the left. And then, Senegal were awarded a penalty, converted by Mané in the 87th minute after he was fouled in the box.