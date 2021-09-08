Gambian Arrested in Turkey for Threatening to Assassinate Barrow And Wife

Authorities in Turkey have arrested and detained Yankuba Suso, a Gambian who threatened to assassinate Gambian President, Adama Barrow and his wife, First Lady, Fatoumata Bah Barrow in the upcoming campaigns, as the country heads to December 4th polls .

Suso, a native of Niani in the Central River Region, according to reports, was taken into custody last Wednesday in Turkey.

According to authorities, his residential permit also expired since last year and has failed to renew it.

It could be recalled that The Gambia born recently issued an audio-recording two weeks ago, which went viral on social media, vowing to assassinate the First family during the upcoming campaigns.

Appearing on West Coast Radio's flagship breakfast programme -'Coffee Time' with Peter Gomez, Government Spokesperson, Ebrima G. Sankareh, confirmed that Suso was recently arrested in Turkey.

Government Spokesman Sankareh couldn't disclose in detail the diplomatic negotiations that may have led to the arrest of suspect.

However, he revealed that Suso was not going to be extradited; instead he will be tried in Turkey under Turkish law.