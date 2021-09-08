Gambia: Team's Progress Delights Foday Bah Ahead of World Cup Qualifiers

Gambia women's U-20 coach Foday Bah has expressed delight with the progress made by his team despite a 2-0 defeat to the senior national team in a friendly match played at the home of Gambian football.

The warm up match aimed at assessing the adaptability of the players to his style of play and they dominated the play, typical of Foday Bah teams, but the more experienced Queen Scorpions took a 27th minute lead through Ola Buwaro before Catherine Jatta made sure of the victory with a stoppage time winner.

Speaking on the sidelines of the match at the National Technical Training Centre (NTTC) in Old Yundum, Bah said: "I'm impressed with their performance despite the loss. Like I said in the pre-match interview, I am more interested in seeing how they adapt to our style of play than the results and I'm glad that they've shown that on the pitch. We still need to improve in some areas but overall, great performance."

Queen Scorpions coach Mariama Bom Sowe, also described Bah's team as a great side.

"I think in my opinion the young players have a great side that can compete and make us proud. It was a very competitive experience for them and this will help them a lot in their preparations," she said.

Source-GFF