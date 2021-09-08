Nigeria: Senator Condemns Massacre of Villagers in Niger

The Senator Representing Niger East Senatorial District of Niger State in the National Assembly, Senator Sani Musa, has condemned, in very strong terms, the recent massacre by bandits of "honest and peace loving villagers" in some communities in the Shiroro Local Government Area (SLGA) of Niger State.

Not less than 20 villagers were slaughtered in cold blood by the bandits in an incident that took place in broad daylight last Thursday.

Musa, in a statement made available to newsmen in Minna yesterday, described the incident as "not only wicked and callous" but "a gross act of man's inhumanity to man"

The federal lawmaker declared that "the massacre of the 20 villagers is also unacceptable," describing the action of the bandits as "a heinous crime, which should be condemned by every peace loving person in the country

"To slaughter innocent villagers like goats taken to the altar for sacrifice is totally unacceptable. We should therefore do everything possible to bring these criminals to justice."

According to him "the time has now come for all the strata of government to collaborate to bring the daily loss of lives in SLGA and other parts of Niger East Senatorial District to an end," submitting that in the last couple of months not less than 3000 people have been displaced and now live in IDP camps with not less than 300 losing their lives while valuables worth billions of Naira were either destroyed or stolen by the marauders.

"Our people can no longer go about their normal farming business because of the activities of these bandits" Musa declared.

The senator, therefore, asked the federal government to restore security operatives to Bassa, Magami and Kukokki towns, which were withdrawn a few months back and also establish a military base on the border between SLGA and Kaduna state to give the security operatives opportunity for prompt response to such incidences.

Musa commiserated with those that lost loved ones as a result of the barbaric behaviour of the bandits and prayed Allah to accept their souls.