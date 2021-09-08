Nigeria: NYSC Tasks Corps Members On Covid-19 Vaccination, Unity

The Director General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig. Gen. Shaibu Ibrahim, has urged corps members to present themselves for COVID-19 vaccination during the orientation course.

He spoke at the orientation camp in Okada, Edo State, during the swearing-in of 1,012 batch "B" stream II corps members deployed to the state.

Represented by the state coordinator, Mrs Abiodun Olubukola, said adequate measures had been put in place to ensure corps members were not infected during the orientation period.

Meanwhile, the DG at the opening of the 2021 Batch B, stream II service year in Bayelsa State advised corps members to be vanguards of national unity and integration.

Ibrahim said the corps members had been deliberately assembled from diverse ethnic, religious and social- economic backgrounds to enable them promote national unity and integration.