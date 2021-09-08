Nigeria: Insecurity - Check Movement Across Borders, CNG Urges Northern States

Kaduna — The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has called on northern governors to take immediate steps to check the movement of people across their borders.

CNG Spokesperson, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, in a statement called on the state governments to design emergency measures for easing the pains that would naturally result from the new security steps on communities and call for more cooperation and prayer from the public.

He said, "We particularly note that the combined effects of the initiatives for the blockade of internet access, closure of weekly community markets, ban on movement of cattle and restriction of access to fuel in some frontline states are already yielding results.

"These measures however, expectedly come with a cost which we urge affected communities to bear with patience and fortitude hoping they will be temporary hardships necessary for the final restoration of security, and return of peace and enduring public safety."