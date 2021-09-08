Nigeria: Land Tussle Not Enough Reason to Kill People - Peace Committee

8 September 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Ahmed Ali

The Chairman of Atyap Chiefdom Peace and Security Partnership Committee (ACPSPC) in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Mr. John B. Gora, has said land tussle cannot be a good reason to kill people.

He stated this while addressing ACPSPC members during the periodic meeting of the committee at the Agwatyap's palace, Atak Njei in Zangon Kataf.

Mr. Gora said there are civilised ways of resolving issues of contention, adding that resorting to killings of innocent people and wanton destruction of property could not be the solution.

He observed that the insincerity surrounding the issue of land in Zango has to some extent marred the quick, amicable resolution of disputes between the residents.

During the meeting, it was announced that the subcommittee on the issue of land has been merged with the main peace committee to fast track the amicable resolution of contentious issues.

The ACPSPC committee chairman urged the members to embark on self-appraisal of the performance of the committee in line with its mandate generally so as to remain on course.

At the end of the meeting, a nine-man youth committee comprising Atyap, Hausa and Fulani was set up under the leadership of Mr. Mugu Z. Bako to seek solutions to the lingering conflicts in Atyap chiefdom and report back to the main committee in two weeks.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X