Nigeria: Land Tussle Not Enough Reason to Kill People - Peace Committee

The Chairman of Atyap Chiefdom Peace and Security Partnership Committee (ACPSPC) in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Mr. John B. Gora, has said land tussle cannot be a good reason to kill people.

He stated this while addressing ACPSPC members during the periodic meeting of the committee at the Agwatyap's palace, Atak Njei in Zangon Kataf.

Mr. Gora said there are civilised ways of resolving issues of contention, adding that resorting to killings of innocent people and wanton destruction of property could not be the solution.

He observed that the insincerity surrounding the issue of land in Zango has to some extent marred the quick, amicable resolution of disputes between the residents.

During the meeting, it was announced that the subcommittee on the issue of land has been merged with the main peace committee to fast track the amicable resolution of contentious issues.

The ACPSPC committee chairman urged the members to embark on self-appraisal of the performance of the committee in line with its mandate generally so as to remain on course.

At the end of the meeting, a nine-man youth committee comprising Atyap, Hausa and Fulani was set up under the leadership of Mr. Mugu Z. Bako to seek solutions to the lingering conflicts in Atyap chiefdom and report back to the main committee in two weeks.