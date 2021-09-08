Nigeria: Expect Building Collapse, Road Crashes - NiMet to Nigerians

8 September 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Chris Agabi

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has warned of possible building collapse and road crashes as the rain persists causing flash floods in many states across the country.

The agency advised Nigerians to be prepared for these events to avoid damages from rain-related hazard "and watch out for updates."

In its latest forecast, NiMet alerted Nigerians about increased slippery roads and strong winds associated with rains.

The three-day weather report read: "Heavy rainfall is expected over parts of Bauchi, Jigawa, Kano, Katsina, Zamfara, Kaduna, Kebbi, Sokoto and Niger States.

"Moderate rainfall amount is expected over parts of Yobe, Kwara, Ogun, Osun, Ondo, Lagos, Edo, Delta, Taraba, Adamawa, Ekiti, Plateau, Nasarawa, Benue, Enugu, Ebonyi, Anambra, Abia, Imo ,Cross River and Akwa Ibom StateS.

However, NiMet noted light rains were expected over the rest of the country.

It said: "Due to the presence of good amount of soil-moisture and the expected heavy rainfall, there are increased chances of flash flood events on roads, settlements, farm lands and bridges."

NiMet also said there were chances of reduced horizontal visibility which could disrupt vehicular traffic and flight operations.

It advised the public to exercise restraint, avoid low-lying areas and fast flowing run off waters.

"There are chances of moderate rainfall events leading to slippery roads, reducing travel time, with increased likelihood of cars skidding off the road and chances of crashes.

"Strong winds are expected to accompany the moderate to heavy rains which can llead to falling of unsecured objects, weak buildings and exposed structures."

