South Africa: More Than 1,300 Healthcare Workers in South Africa Have Died of Covid-19

7 September 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Mark Heywood

Apart from the painful personal tragedy represented by each death, the loss of at least 1,300 health workers to Covid-19 is a serious blow to SA's health system. Vaccinations are proving a huge benefit, but a plan to fill the gaps left by the deaths is nowhere to be found.

In August 2020, Maverick Citizen reported that 181 healthcare workers (HCWs) had died because of Covid-19. We called on society to recognise their sacrifice and emulate their values. By last week, according to the Department of Health Deputy Director-General, Anban Pillay, that number had risen to 1,297. Further tragic losses were recorded over the weekend.

Data on HCW deaths is collated from DatCov, an advanced surveillance system created by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) that collects Covid-related data from 668 hospitals -- 441 in the public sector and 257 in the private sector.

According to Dr Waasila Jassat, from the Division of Public Health Surveillance at the NICD, the DatCov system classifies healthcare workers as "people who have an exposure in a healthcare setting" and includes porters, nurses, doctors, surgeons and specialists.

However, Jassat says, the total number of HCW deaths may be a significant underestimate because it...

