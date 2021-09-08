South Africa: The DA's Allegations That the Constitutional Court and IEC Are Captured By the ANC Are Dangerous and Contradictory

opinion

When the Constitutional Court found Jacob Zuma guilty of contempt of court and sentenced him to 15 months in prison, the court was, in the mind of the DA, the best thing since sliced bread. When it ruled in favour of the DA in a number of cases, it was hailed as a beacon of independence. And yet today there are allegations by the DA that the ruling party has a direct line to the apex court.

Does the DA really want to cast aspersions on both our highest court in the land and our Independent Electoral Commission? What exactly does that say about the very democratic project in which it itself participates? Should we also assume that our Parliament is also illegitimate, or are things in our country democratic only when it suits the DA and when it works for it?

This is a very dangerous trajectory for both Helen Zille and John Steenhuisen. Are you so cynical, so short-sighted, that you are prepared to cast the dye that states that both these fine institutions are compromised? Captured by the ANC, to use your language? In essence, that our democracy is done for. This is from the same people...