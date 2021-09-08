Liberia: CDA Deputy Boss Calls for Integrated Youth Development

Cooperative Development Agency (CDA), newly inducted Deputy Registrar General for Gender, Youth Participation, and Program Development, Mohammed K. Jalloh has underscored the need for integrated youth development programs in Liberia through agriculture.

"When youths of this country are given the requisite Agriculture education, and equal opportunities through training and marketing skills, the country will surely experience serious positive change in the future to come", he said.

Speaking at his induction ceremony in 72nd, Paynesville he called on the national government to provide the youths of Liberia the necessary opportunities they need to enhance their future.

According to him, young people account for about 65 percent of Liberia's population so the need for youth empowerment through Cooperatives should not be taken likely.

Jalloh said the move to empower young people through agriculture will help create Liberian entrepreneurs and make the country food-sufficient.

"Youth development is one of those key factors that drive a nation and to the path of prosperity."

On August 29, 2021, President George M. Weah appointed Mr. Mohammed Jalloh as Deputy Register General for Program and Youth Development at the Cooperative Development Agency, along with Eugene S. Joboe, Jr., Deputy Register General for Community Services respectively.

"The President Dr. George Weah appoints me in this position to help him implement the Pro-Poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development (PAPD), he did not send me here to undermine anyone; but rather to work with you all in collaboration and harmony", Mr. Jalloh said.

Meanwhile, the Registrar General of the CDA Madam Regina Sokan-Teah has applauded President Weah for appointing a competent and hardworking young man to head the Cooperative's youth program, noting that his coming is a plus for the young people of Liberia.