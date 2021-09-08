Liberia: AMEU and MCSS Sign MOU

press release

The African Methodist Episcopal University (AMEU) and the Monrovia Consolidated School System (MCSS) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to help develop and implement professional development programs that will enhance the capacity of MCSS Teachers.

According to the framework of the Agreement, the AME University will provide training under an academic in-service program that would lead to the acquisition of a Bachelor's degree in the disciplines offered at its College of Education.

Under the arrangement, prospective beneficiaries who have previously obtained an Associate degree shall be exempted from sitting an entrance exam; the rest (with high school diploma, WAEC certificate, 'C', or "B" certificate) shall sit the AMEU regular entrance exam. Additionally, a vacation bridge program will be organized for senior students of the MCSS that performs exceptionally well in their academics, to enable them to enroll in the AME University.

According to a release, the President of AME University, Dr. Alvin E. Attah, who signed on behalf of the University, reiterated the commitment of the University in fostering partnerships that seek to advance the promotion of academic excellence at all levels in the Education sector.

For his part, Benjamin Jacobs, Superintendent of MCSS signed on behalf of his institution and expressed delight in partnering with the AME University to build the capacity of teachers of the System and other relevant staff members. The partnership has a lifespan of four years and is subject to extension.