Liberia: GOL Urged to Prioritize Early Childhood Education

The Government of Liberia has been urged to invest in early childhood education to eradicate poverty from society.

"We call on our government to continue to reduce poverty by investing in early childhood education; this we think will put the country on the right trajectory"

The president and founder of the non-governmental Jonah Foundation Incorporated Jonah Barcon made the call recently when the Foundation disclosed plans to distribute school materials to kids in Montserrado County and its environs ahead of the official resumption of academic activities in November.

Speaking from the United States of America over the weekend via mobile phone, Mr. Barcon named textbooks, exercise books, book bags, and pencils, among others as items to be distributed by his Foundation to primary schools in Montserrado and Grand Bassa counties, respectively.

He said the initiative is intended to help parents who cannot afford to provide for their school-going kids in Liberia.

Mr. Barcon said in order to reduce poverty and ensure a productive and prosperous Nation, the need for massive investment in the primary cannot be overemphasized.

He thanked supporters and donors of the Foundation, noting that their investments in Liberian students play a pivotal role in the growth and development of the country.

He revealed that his aim is to educate, organize, and mobilize educators to support less fortunate students and communities.

The US-based Liberian philanthropist lamented that scars of the 14 years of civil war in Liberia are visible and remain a major driving force behind many school-age kids not being in school, thus leading to widespread poverty.

Barcon called on other well-meaning Liberians and humanitarians to help support the cause of building the educational foundation of Liberian students from the grassroots.

He also revealed the Foundation is gearing up to open a primary school in Paynesville, Liberia before 2022.