Liberia: MFDP Launches DBDP Technical And Training Room

The Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP) through the Department of Budget has officially launched the Department of Budget & Development Planning Technical and Training room at the Ministry.

Speaking at the official launch of the DBDP training room, on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, Deputy Minister for Budget and Development Planning, Tanneh G. Brunson urged staff of MFDP, especially the Department of Budget and Development Planning, to see the training room as a learning environment that staff can learn from each other.

"The DBDP Training and Technical room programme is a hands-on skills development course designed to improve analytically and excel skills", she added.

The budget minister added that the training also will incorporate spending entities to enhance their capacities for preparing, executing, and reporting on the budget and for effective plan development including projects, M&E, and Performance reporting.

She explained that some of the training initiatives will include collaboration with LIPA to enhance capacities across Government.

Hon Brunson commended the Swedish Embassy for their support to the training committee through the ODI - BSI Advisor.

She praised the spirit of collaboration and support from across Departments within MFDP and thanked the Training Committee, for transforming her vision that created this program that has flourished to become a reality.

Minister Brunson thanked her team for the high momentum in achieving "this milestone" as the Department of Budget and Development Planning.

The Department of Budget and Development Planning internal training program started a year ago. The vision was geared towards providing internal surge capacity to staffers of the department in the wake of contending resource constraints, which inhibits the department to fully orientate and capacitate its staff to internal processes, tools, and knowledge towards engendering work efficiency within the department.

The Program had in attendance representatives of the Swedish Embassy, USAID, Directors, and Staffers of the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning.