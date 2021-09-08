Liberia: MFDP Launches DBDP Technical And Training Room

8 September 2021
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

The Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP) through the Department of Budget has officially launched the Department of Budget & Development Planning Technical and Training room at the Ministry.

Speaking at the official launch of the DBDP training room, on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, Deputy Minister for Budget and Development Planning, Tanneh G. Brunson urged staff of MFDP, especially the Department of Budget and Development Planning, to see the training room as a learning environment that staff can learn from each other.

"The DBDP Training and Technical room programme is a hands-on skills development course designed to improve analytically and excel skills", she added.

The budget minister added that the training also will incorporate spending entities to enhance their capacities for preparing, executing, and reporting on the budget and for effective plan development including projects, M&E, and Performance reporting.

She explained that some of the training initiatives will include collaboration with LIPA to enhance capacities across Government.

Hon Brunson commended the Swedish Embassy for their support to the training committee through the ODI - BSI Advisor.

She praised the spirit of collaboration and support from across Departments within MFDP and thanked the Training Committee, for transforming her vision that created this program that has flourished to become a reality.

Minister Brunson thanked her team for the high momentum in achieving "this milestone" as the Department of Budget and Development Planning.

The Department of Budget and Development Planning internal training program started a year ago. The vision was geared towards providing internal surge capacity to staffers of the department in the wake of contending resource constraints, which inhibits the department to fully orientate and capacitate its staff to internal processes, tools, and knowledge towards engendering work efficiency within the department.

The Program had in attendance representatives of the Swedish Embassy, USAID, Directors, and Staffers of the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Dawn

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X