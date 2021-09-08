Liberia: Small Arms Commission Seeks Vigorous Enforcement

8 September 2021
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Kruah Thompson And Jonathan Browne

The Liberian national small arms commission (LiNCSA) calls for robust enforcement of law governing the use of small arms by prosecuting people illegally possessing firearms in Liberia.

The Head of the commission Attorney Teklo Maxwell Grigsby, II says a team from LiNCSA along with other security institutions toured several border entries in Liberia last week and discovered a need to regularly conduct refresher programs for border security personnel so that they will remain vigilant against the illicit carrying of small arms.

He reveals that 60 officers have been trained by the commission (LiNCSA) on fundamentals of small arms control.

Chairman Grigsby also adds that on 15 September 2021, the commission is due to attend a forum in Abidjan, Ivory Coast to highlight progress made in Liberia in curtailing the illegal use of small arms.

He says the trip will focus on enforcing control of firearms and that Liberia will have an opportunity at the forum to do a presentation.

"In terms of putting together the legal framework, Liberia is far ahead", he says.

He notes that notwithstanding the progress, the Police should be very rigid in charging people with illegal firearms in line with the law of Liberia besides the panel law.

The LiNCSA boss explains the panel law was amended in 2011 and by 2016 a new firearm law was legislated, noting that this law is the position law under all firearms operation.

Chairman Grigsby advises the Ministry of Justice not to revert to the panel law of Liberia when prosecuting people caught in possession of firearms illegally.

He further urges the government to take a detour in reviewing the security panel of expert partners' report on Liberia from 2015 to 2016.

Liberia is leading reform efforts in West Africa to conform to provisions of the Arms Trade Treaty (ATT) by ensuring validation to amend the Firearms and Ammunition Control Act of 2015 and the Act creating the National Small Arms Commission of Liberia.

