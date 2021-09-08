South Africa: Trillian Liquidators Label Centaur Mining a 'Gupta Puppet'

analysis

Liquidators say Centaur Mining's court application to reverse the winding up of some companies in the Trillian group is an 'opportunistic and transparent bid to defeat the ends of justice'.

Centaur Mining SA's bid to fend off a R400-million claim from liquidators of the controversial Trillian group of companies seems to have backfired.

It now finds itself accused of having been a puppet in the hands of Gupta protagonists like Salim Essa, the South African businessman marooned in Dubai while battling the effects of Magnitsky sanctions.

Centaur's director, Daniel McGowan -- presently in pole position to take over the Gupta family's Optimum Coal Mine (OCM) -- has been working hard to manage public perceptions of his historical business association with the Gupta enterprise.

Centaur had allegedly helped mobilise cash for the Gupta family's purchase of Optimum and, on its own version, provided a loan to Trillian, cash that was ultimately used for Essa's bid to buy the auditing firm Nkonki after South African banks terminated a horde of Gupta bank accounts.

Now liquidators Cloete Murray, Sivalutchmee Moodliar and Ndumiso Sibiya charge that Centaur Mining SA (CMSA) was a Gupta affiliate.

Murray, in an affidavit filed at the High Court in...