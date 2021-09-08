South Africa: New SAPS Appointments to Bolster Crime Fighting Efforts

8 September 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Gauteng crime fighting efforts have received a major boost with the appointment of seven senior managers.

In a statement, provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant, Colonel Mavela Masondo, said Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant, General Elias Mawela, had since 1 September been joined by two new Deputy Provincial Commissioners and five District Commissioners.

The new senior managers are:

Provincial Head: Corporate Communication and Liaison - Brigadier B Muridili

Provincial Head: Supply Chain Management - Brigadier M Mashele

Station Commander: Evaton - Brigadier D Sibuyi

Station Commander: Jeppe - Brigadier MI Maota

Station Commander: Soshanguve - Brigadier M Toohey

Station Commander: Kempton Park - Brigadier CL Ndlovu

Station Commander: Rietgat - Brigadier MA Maphota

Mawela congratulated the new managers on their appointments.

He also outlined his expectations when he gave the Brigadiers clear marching orders during the conferment of the rank insignias.

"I warmly welcome you to Gauteng Province. I believe that you are all a much needed and awaited addition to our ranks as I know that you are strategic, vibrant and energetic individuals," said Lt Gen Mawela.

"We are today, stronger with your appointments, more fierce and ever determined to continue with our fight against crime in Gauteng," added Lt Gen Mawela, who went on to encourage the Brigadiers to be the forces of change in their endeavours to enhance service delivery in their areas of specialization for the betterment of Gauteng.

All the appointments were with effect from 1 September 2021.

