Nigeria: PDP Govs Decide Secondus' Fate Today

Governors elected on the platform of the People's Democratic Party will meet in Abuja on Wednesday to decide the fate of the party's national chairman, Uche Secondus.

The meeting will, among other things, consider the report and recommendations of the Senator David Mark-led peace panel mandated to interface with critical stakeholders at the centre of the crisis bedeviling the PDP.

Secondus was recently suspended by a Rivers State High Court and a Cross River State High Court as well as his ward which ordered him to stop parading himself as the party's chairman and member.

The peace panel was constituted sequel to Secondus' suspension despite a Kebbi State High Court order reinstating him.

Deputy National Publicity Secretary, PDP, Diran Odeyemi told our correspondent that the governors' meeting would possibly ex-ray the recommendations of the Sen Mark's Peace Panel and reach resolutions that would be presented to NEC on Thursday.

"The essence of the governors' meeting is to take a position on what is happening in the party because we have an issue now."

"If we conduct a national convention now, does it mean that whoever emerges as the national chairman is going to wait until Secondus finishes his tenure so that there'll be no room for anybody to go to court?"

Another source said the National Working Committee of the party was likely to forward the names of the zoning committee to the governors for consideration.

Earlier, the Director-General of the PDP Governors' Forum, C.I.D Maduabum, in a statement, had said the governors' meeting would discuss party matters and strategies to reposition the PDP ahead of the National Executive Committee meeting of the party slated for tomorrow.