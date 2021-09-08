Nigeria: I've No Interest in Who Becomes Next LASU VC - Sanwo-Olu

The process for the appointment of the substantive VC of LASU is ongoing and I can assure you that all the laws and due process that would lead to the appointment of the VC would be fully adhered to, Mr Sanwo-Olu said.

As the process to select the 9th substantive vice-chancellor for the Lagos State University (LASU) continues, the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has pledged not to interfere in the process.

The governor said he does not have a personal interest in who becomes the next VC of LASU and that he has no intention of influencing the process, adding that due process would be followed in the appointment.

Mr Sanwo-Olu spoke on Tuesday while receiving members of the Committee of Vice-Chancellors of Nigerian Universities (CVCNU) who had paid him a courtesy visit.

He said; "The process for the appointment of the substantive VC of LASU is ongoing and I can assure you that all the laws and due process that would lead to the appointment of the VC would be fully adhered to.

"I have no intention to interfere or have any interest in the choice of who would be VC. We have put in the committee, men and women of impeccable character that have distinguished themselves and are willing to do for us a good job."

Promising to put in adequate and continuous funding for the state-owned tertiary institutions, he said plans are in top gear to establish two additional universities of technology and education in the state.

He also promised to assist the CVCNU to get back the title documents of its property situated at Idowu Taylor Street, Victoria Island, in Lagos, saying the property would be released to the Committee at no cost.

Mr Sanwo-Olu also hinted that the Lagos State Government will support the committee's forthcoming 60th-anniversary celebration which has been scheduled to hold next year.

Commendation

The AVCNU chairman, Samuel Edoumiekumo, a professor, commended the governor for rising to the occasion in the war against the rampaging coronavirus pandemic, adding that the ongoing metro rail system and the proposed 38-kilometre fourth mainland bridge project, are testimonies of a thoroughly focused government.

Mr Edoumiekumo said Mr Sanwo-Olu's support as the Visitor to Lagos State University is commendable.

"As Nigeria's economic and social powerhouse, Lagos is arguably a mini-Nigeria and leader in its federation of states. Lagos sets the agenda and leads other states to emulate in economic development, innovation, good governance, and education," he said.

The chairman said the committee is desirous of working with key stakeholders to improve the nation's university system as he called for a mutually rewarding partnership with both the people and the government of the state.