Nigeria: N169 Billion Supplementary Budget Passes Second Reading At Kwara Assembly

8 September 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq is seeking an upward review of Kwara's 2021 budget from N137 billion to N169 billion.

Kwara State's 2021 supplementary appropriation bill of N169 billion passed the second reading at the state House of Assembly on Tuesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the executive bill, presented by Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq, is seeking an upward review of the 2021 budget from N137 billion to N169 billion.

The motion for the second reading of the bill, which enjoyed the support of all members at the plenary, was moved by the House Leader, Abubakar Olawoyin-Magaji (APC, llorin central).

The bill passed the second reading, after an extensive debate on its benefits and general principles.

Leading the debate on the revised budget estimate, the House Leader justified the upward review of the 2021 budget, attributing the increase to the revenue shortfall induced by the adverse effects of

The Speaker, Yakubu Danladi, referred the bill to the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation for further legislative action.

NAN recalls that Governor AbdulRasaq first presented the state's 2021 budget of N137 billion to the state legislature in December 2020, before the latest request for an upward review to N169 billion.

(NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X