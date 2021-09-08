Nigeria: No Plans to Shut Down Telecoms Services in Kaduna - Govt

8 September 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)

"The Kaduna State Government did not reach out to any federal agency to request a telecoms shutdown"

The Kaduna Government says it has no plan to shut down telecommunication services in the state.

This is contained in a statement issued on Tuesday in Kaduna by Muyiwa Adekeye, Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication.

According to the statement, the government has not made such a decision or announced any such plan.

"The Kaduna State Government did not reach out to any federal agency to request a telecoms shutdown and it has not in any way ordered or effected a communications shutdown," the statement said.

It called on residents to ignore the rumours saying it is fake news which some people were trying to pass off as genuine by placing KDSG logo on their false statements.

"The Kaduna State Government is transparent about security matters. If a telecoms shutdown is deemed necessary that decision will be formally announced in a properly signed statement posted on official information handles," it said.

