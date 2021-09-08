South Africa: Yes, Graphic Showing Vaccination Status of Covid Patients At South Africa's Groote Schuur Hospital Is Authentic

Groote Schuur Hospital
A graphic labelled "Total number of patients with Covid-19 at Groote Schuur Hospital" in South Africa.
7 September 2021
Africa Check (Johannesburg)
By Naledi Mashishi

A graphic labelled "Total number of patients with Covid-19 at Groote Schuur Hospital" has gone viral on Twitter in South Africa. Groote Schuur is a government-funded teaching hospital in Cape Town, in the Western Cape province.

The graphic claims that on 6 September 2021, the hospital had 156 Covid-19 patients, with 66 in intensive or high care, and 32 on ventilators. Only two of the hospitalised people had been vaccinated. None of the patients in intensive or high care, or those on ventilators, had been vaccinated.

"That's the proof of concept," the user posting the graphic tweeted.

But some of the tweets responding to the graphic claim it is altered and include screenshots of what appears to be a similar infographic from 31 August with a logo for Sanford Health.

One user tweeted: "The same as Sanford health who is fooling who tsek."

The graphic was also posted on Facebook, with the comment: "This shows that vaccinations are working!"

Groote Schuur was recently targeted by anti-vaccination protesters.

Facebook's fact-checking system has flagged the graphic as possibly false. Does it show figures from Groote Schuur hospital, or is it a fake using another hospital's data? We checked.

Graphic real, but data incomplete - Groote Schuur

The graphic was first posted on Facebook by the University of Cape Town's health sciences faculty, on 6 September.

The faculty's comment on the graphic gives higher numbers, saying 254 people were hospitalised at Groote Schuur that day, that "99% (251/254) are #UNVACCINATED" and that "100% patients in High Care & ICU & on ventilators are #UNVACCINATED".

Africa Check asked Alaric Jacobs, a spokesperson for Groote Schuur, about the graphic. He said it was authentic and produced using data from the hospital.

But he added that the data was not complete.

"The data was unfortunately incomplete at the time of distribution. The province will distribute more detailed information later this week."

Visually similar Sanford Health graphic

The infographic bears striking visual similarities to the graphic published by US hospital group Sanford Health. The two graphics share the same format and colour scheme.

But their data differs. The Sanford graphic says 136 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, 37 are in ICU, and 19 are on ventilators. While the Groote Schuur data indicates that no vaccinated patients were in ICU or on ventilators, the Sanford graphic shows that two vaccinated patients were in ICU and one was on a ventilator.

The graphic showing Covid-19 hospitalisations at Groote Schuur Hospital is authentic.

Read the original story, with links and other resources.
Africa Check is a non-partisan organisation which promotes accuracy in public debate and in the media. Twitter @AfricaCheck and www.africacheck.org

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Africa Check. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Africa Check

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X