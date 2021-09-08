Namibia: All Hail Tokyo Stars

NAMIBIA'S returning Paralympic heroes will hold a parade throughout Windhoek this afternoon, says the Ministry of Sport, Youth and National Service.

Led by silver medal winner Ananias Shikongo and bronze medallist Johannes Nambala, the team is due to arrive back home from their successful Tokyo excursion at Hosea Kutako International Airport at around 13h20.

"The team, which always attains medals at all sporting events, again made the country proud by bagging two medals, a silver in T11 400m by Ananias Shikongo, and a bronze medal in T13 400m by Johannes Nambala at the said game," the sport ministry said in a statement yesterday.

The parade will start at the Hilton Hotel at 15h00 and will proceed to the Soweto Market via Independence Avenue.

"In commemoration of this achievement, a parade to warmly welcome and show appreciation to our athletes for their remarkable performance," the ministry said.

T11 female sprint and long-jump specialist Lahja Ishitile and guides Even Tjiuiju, Sem Shimanda and Sydney Kamuaruuma complete the team.

A similar parade was held to celebrate the able-bodied team, which included teenage sensations Christine Mboma, who won silver in the women's 200m, and Beatrice Maslingi, who placed sixth in that historic final.

"As a result, the public is requested to welcome the athletes by standing alongside Independence Avenue to show their gratitude to the Paralympic team for their outstanding performances," the ministry said.

"Members of the public are encouraged to maintain social distancing when welcoming the athletes in compliance with Covid-19 regulations.

"The public is advised to refrain from presenting themselves at the airport, as attendance at this ceremony is strictly by invitation."

The welcoming ceremony will be live-streamed on the Facebook pages of the Ministry of Sport, Youth and National Service, the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology, and the Namibia Sports Commission.