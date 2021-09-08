Angolan President Congratulates São Tomé & Príncipe President-Elect

Luanda — The Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, this Tuesday congratulated Carlos Vila Nova, president-elect of São Tomé e Príncipe.

Carlos Vila Nova was elected on Sunday (5) President of São Tomé e Príncipe, in the second round of the election, with 57.54 percent of the votes, in a total of 45,481 (votes).

In a message, President João Lourenço considers that the way the entire electoral process took place, which culminated in the election of Carlos Vila Nova, is a confirmation of the great political and democratic maturity of the SãoTomean people.

The Angolan statesman stresses that the election of candidate Carlos Vila Nova is a vote of confidence and hope in a future of prosperity, progress and development for São Tomé e Príncipe.

In his message, President João Lourenço expresses the wish that the two countries continue to work together, maintaining the constructive dialogue that exists between the two nations.

João Lourenço hopes that the historic relations of friendship and cooperation that exist between the two countries will continually be strengthened for the benefit of the well-being and prosperity of both peoples and countries.

Congratulations Addressed to Brazil

President João Lourenço this Tuesday also congratulated, on behalf of himself and the Angolan Government , the people and Government of Brazil on the 199 years of independence of that country.

João Lourenço's message highlights the historical, cultural and friendship values shared by both peoples.

According to the President, the ties between the two countries are all based on joint efforts, in favour of deepening bilateral relations and strengthening cooperation at various levels.