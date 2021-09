Rabat — Polling stations opened Wednesday at 8 a.m. throughout the Kingdom to elect members of the House of Representatives, communal and district councils and members of regional councils, said the Ministry of the Interior.

According to information from the Kingdom's prefectures, provinces and district prefectures, the opening of polling stations took place under normal conditions, the Ministry said in a statement.

The voting operation will continue across the country until 7 p.m.